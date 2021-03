Aamir Khan and Elli AvRam's first look from 'Koi Jaane Na' released

The first look poster of Aamir Khan and Elii AvRam upcoming dance number titled 'Har Funn Maula" is out.

Elli recently took to her Instagram handle to share the first look from the film "Koi Jaane Na".

#Aamirkhan #LaalSinghChaddha #HarFunnMaula #KoiJaaneNaMovie.