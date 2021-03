Batla House Encounter: Ariz Khan convicted for murdering Delhi police inspector

A court here on Monday convicted Ariz Khan for the murder of Delhi police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and other offences in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said the evidence produced by the prosecution duly proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge said that it was “duly proved that Ariz Khan and his associates caused murder of police official and fired gunshot on the police official.” Watch the full video for more details.