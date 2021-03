Storm system to bring cooler air, rain chances this week

SO FAR.Iris: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE MOSTACCURATE FORECAST.YOU MAY HAVE BEEN SLEEPING ATTHIS TIME YESTERDAY BECAUSE ITWAS A WEEKEND BUT IF YOU WERE UPEARLY, YOU WILL NOTICE THETEMPERATURE DIFFERENCE ACROSSTHE STATE.WE'RE AROUND 10-20°S WARMERACROSS ARIZONA THAN 24-HOURSAGO.YESTERDAY WE ALMOST REACHED 90°IN PHOENIX.WE HAVE A BLANKET OF CLOUDSTRAPPING IN THE WARMTH ANDMAKING FOR A MILD MORNING ACROSSTHE STATE.WE'RE AT 69° AT PHOENIX SKYHARBOR AND DIP INTO THE MID 60SAND THAT'S AS LOW AS WE'LL GOTHIS MORNING AT PHOENIX SKYHARBOR.OUR TEMPERATURES ACROSS NORTHERNARIZONA ABOVE FREEZING.FLAGSTAFF 46° FOR YOU.WINDOW ROCK AT 32°.IT'S 49° IN HEBER AND 50° INSHOW LOW.LOOK AROUND THE VALLEY, 60S INMOST SPOT WAS THE TEMPERATURE OF64° IN QUEEN CREEK.IT IS 66° IN GLENDALE AND UPPER50S IN WICKENBURG.IT'S THE ONE AREA IN THE 60S.ANTHEM AND CAVE CREEK IN THE LOWTO MID 60S RIGHT NOW.I THINK WE'LL BOTTOM O IN THEMID 60S.AND THEN WE START TO WARM AND ITIS STILL GOING TO BE A WARM DAY.WE'LL START WITH PARTLY TOMOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND OURTEMPERATURES WILL STILL MANAGETO CLIMB INTO THE 80S BY THEEARLY AFTERNOON AND OUR HIGH84°.WE'RE STILL TALKING NEARLY 10°ABOVE THE AVERAGE FOR THIS TIMEOF YEAR.THE 30 YEAR AVERAGE IS 75°.THE RECORD IS 92°.I DON'T THINK WE'LL BE AS CLOSEAS YESTERDAY TO THE RECORD HIGH.30 YEAR AVERAGE, 75° BUTTEMPERATURES IN THE 80S TODAY.SO AS I SAID, BECAUSE OF HOWMILD IT IS THIS MORNING AND WARMIT IS GOING TO BE LATER, YOUWON'T NEED A SWEATER.TAKE ONE IN CASE YOU GET CHILLYTHIS MORNING.84° IN PHOENIX.WE'LL MAKE IT TO72° IN KINGMAN.AND FLAGSTAFF IN THE UPPER 50STODAY.I HAVE BEEN WATCHING DESERTDOPPLER RADAR.WE HAVE A LOT OF GREEN ON THEMAP, SOME MAY BE SPRINKLES BUT ALOT OF THIS IS RAIN THATEVAPORATES BEFORE HITTING THEGROUND.WE DON'T HAVE A LOT OF MOISTUREAT THE SURFACE.AS THE RAINFALLS FROM THE CLOUDSAND MOVES INTO DRYER AIR ANDEVAPORATES.WE'RE SEEING LIGHT SHOWERS MAYBENEAR FLAGSTAFF BUT THAT'S IT.IT WILL LAST UNTIL ABOUTSUNRISE.ALL IN ALL, A DRYER START TO THEWEEK, A DRY START TO THE WEEKWITH THE EXCEPTION OF THESPRINKLES THIS MORNING.WE'LL GET BREEZES THIS AFTERNOONBUT WATCH WHAT IS HAPPENING INTHE SEVEN DAY FORECAST.BREEZES EVERY DAY, ESPECIALLYTOMORROW.TEMPERATURES DROPPING AFTERREACHING THE 80S TODAY.IT'S IN THE 70S TOMORROW ANDTHEN BACK IN THE 60S AND THENBELOW AVERAGE HIGHS WEDNESDAYAND BEYOND AS WE TRACK ANAPPROACHING STORM THAT WILLBRING A BETTER CHANCE FOR RAINBY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY.SOMETHING T