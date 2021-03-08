Rochester NAACP President calls for accountability

Last week the House of Representatives passed a bill named after George Floyd aimed at combating police misconduct.

Must wear masks and keep six feet of kimt news 3's madelyne watkins spoke with the rochester naacp president about holding people in authority accountable.

He says while he is hopeful change will come from this... he's nervous that it won't be anything significant.

She joins us live now from the hennepin county courthouse with the details of their conversation.

Madelyne./// tyler.

The president of the naacp says too many lives have been lost at the hands of police officers and the big question is, why does this keep happening?

Wale elegbede tells me when it comes to law enforcement... it seems really hard to convict someone.

But he explains if nothing happens to someone who sits on another human being's neck for eight minutes and they die and... what does that say about the life of a black man.

He says he wants justice for ?

"(all americans and believes we can do that and share our voice in a non?

"* violent way.

Elegbede is hopeful justice will be served this time around because there was a huge awakening within the nation after the death of george floyd... but it can't stop there.

"regardless of the outcome, there's a lot of work to do.

So we still need to be at this because we have a lot of systemic issues that are ongoing today.

It's important for us to do this in a non?

"* violent way and it's important for us to protest."

Last week, house lawmakers passed the george floyd justice in policing act.

It would make it easier to pursue claims of police misconduct.

Live in minneapolis.

Madelyne watkins kimt news 3.

Thank you madelyne.

The legislation would also prohibit racial and religious profiling.

Republicans say the bill goes too far and would prevent