Women’s Day: All-women team takes control of ATC at Delhi’s IGI airport

On the occasion of International Women's Day, an all-women team handled air traffic control (ATC) operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The women team manned the entire air traffic control of the Delhi Flight Information Region.

It includes the control tower, apparel control and en-route control.

The ATC tower at Delhi airport is capable of handling more than 1,200 flights per day with a peak hour handling capacity of 75 flights.

