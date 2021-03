Om Birla praises female reporters on International Women's Day

Speaking on International Women's Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised women reporters and said they not only work on journalistic aspects but also on humanitarian strand to bring out the truth.

"It's a field where women reporters face lot of issues; they have to go to remote areas for reporting.

But they've compassion in their nature.

When they see any injustice or pain of people, they work on humanitarian aspects besides journalistic aspect and bring out truth," said Lok Sabha Speaker.