CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: March 8

Good morning!
Here’s the latest news/weather.
Today, jury selection begins in the Derek Chauvin trial.
We’re asking: would you want to be on this jury?WCCO 4 News - March 8, 2021
Good morning!
Here’s the latest news/weather.
Today, jury selection begins in the Derek Chauvin trial.
We’re asking: would you want to be on this jury?WCCO 4 News - March 8, 2021
Jason DeRusha has the latest headlines. WCCO 4 News - March 5, 2021
Jason DeRusha reports on the latest on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the chance of snow in Minnesota this weekend (9:00). WCCO..