Douglas Ross: Scottish Conservatives will seek no-confidence vote on Sturgeon

Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross has said the Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond legal fallout in Holyrood has 'riven the very heart of Scottish politics'.Mr Ross said during an online event staged by UK think tank Onward that his party will pursue a vote of no confidence in the First Minister, following allegations that she broke the ministerial code in her handling of the inquiry.