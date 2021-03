Thousands of pupils return to school across England

Schools across England have welcomed back all pupils as the first steps out of lockdown are taken.

Many secondary schools are opting to stagger the return over the week in order to meet the demand for testing.

Secondary and college pupils will be tested with lateral flow tests twice a week, receiving three initial tests at school before they start taking them at home.

Report by Thomasl.

