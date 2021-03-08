Joe’s Wife Barbara Tells Dr. Oz About The Helplessness She Felt When Her Husband Collapsed In Newark Airport.

Last week, Dr. Oz made national headlines after helping to revive a man named Joe who suffered a heart attack and suddenly collapsed in Newark airport.

Some say that Dr. Oz was in the right place at the right time, but it’s important to remember that cardiac arrest can happen anytime, anywhere, and anyone is capable of saving a life.

Today, Dr. Oz is reunited with Joe’s wife to get an update on how he is recovering since the incident and what lifestyle changes this has inspired the couple to make.