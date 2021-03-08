25,000 Tulips Will Be Delivered to Frontline Workers on International Women's Day

Every year the organizers of San Francisco'sAmerican Tulip Day fill Union Square with100,000 tulips for the picking.This year, they will celebrate the dawnof spring and International Women'sDay with a virtual event instead.The non-profit Petals for Hope willrepurpose the flowers from the event todeliver bouquets to female frontline workers.Their volunteers will deliver 1,00025-tulip bouquets to frontlineworkers across the country.The festival itself will air on March27 and 28 at www.gathertulips.com.Expect to be inspired and to learnabout the history of tulips