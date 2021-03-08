Science Says Drinking These Beverages May Extend Your Life

From kidney function to weight management, staying hydrated is vital to a healthy lifestyle.

In fact, some of your favorite beverages offer a host of additional health benefits that you may not have known about.

Here are five beverages that could add years to your life, according to science.

1.

Coffee, According to a recent analysis, one 8-ounce cup of coffee a day is associated with a lower risk of heart failure.

2.

Green Tea, Several studies have shown green tea to have a positive effect on your heart health, as it reduces levels of harmful cholesterol.

3.

Yerba Mate, Not only does it help reduce levels of harmful cholesterol, it also may help lower blood sugar.

4.

Matcha, The antioxidants in this powder are known to reduce the risk of several chronic diseases.

5.

Water, Drinking enough water every day is critical to keeping your vital bodily functions operating