What you need to know: March 8

We are following the investigation of a plane crash in red bluff.

Red bluff fire says a single engine bi-plane... flipped up side down as it crash- landed at the red bluff airport runway.

First responders say no one was hurt .

The plane has been cleared from the runway... and the crash cause is under investigation.

### a redding man ... now behind bars... is facing murder charges this morning.

Police say james noyes killed emmanuel vega in october of last year..

Near buena-ventura and railroad avenues.

Investigators say noyes was released from the shasta county jail just hours before the murder.

He's now being held without bail... his arraignment is scheduled for friday.##.

Happening today - the first advisory committee meeting for the paradise-chico sewer regionalization project.

The virtual meeting begins at 1 o'clock..

Today's discussion will focus on project procedure and environment impact.

You'll find a link to learn more ... at action news now dot com slashlinks.## calls for recall reaching critical mass... organizers for the petition drive to oust california governor gavin newsom say they have just under 2 million signatures... more than enough to trigger a recall election.

The group made the announcement at a sunday press conference in the state capitol..

New this morning..

A date has been set for the gold nugget days parade in paradise.

It's set for saturday, april 24th.

Sign ups are underway on the gold nugget museum website.

This video is from 2018 ...pre-camp fire.

Organizers say the parade is set to travel it's traditional route from holiday market on the skyway, to paradise community park..## the one-point- nine trillion dollar "american rescue plan" is headed back to the house of representatives for one final vote tomorrow.

14-hundred dollar payments are still there... targeted to individuals making 80- thousand dollars or less and couples earning twice that.

The bill also includes money to speed up vaccine distribution.

Happening today- jury selection begins in the trial of derek chauvin..

The former police officer charged with killing george floyd.

Chauvin was seen on cellphone video last may kneeling on floyd's neck for more than eight minutes... chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter...##