Terrifying moment cobra appears in toilet bowl in Cambodia

This is the terrifying moment a cobra was found lurking in a toilet bowl in Cambodia.

The resident, Ray Sopha, was about to use the toilet when he spotted an odd-looking object in the water at the home in Phsar Prom village, Pailin Province on March 3.

At first, he thought someone had used the toilet and forgot to clean up properly so he flushed the brown thing down.

However, the shocked house owner started recording with his phone when he realised it was a cobra trying to move its head out of the hole.

The venomous snake laid still appearing to wait for what the man was about to do next.

Ray then tried to flush the creature down once more but without success – the snake was only pushed a little to the bottom but not gone.

The house owner rushed outside to call for help before some relatives came to the toilet with him to extract the animal.

However, the cobra had already left when they arrived.

They searched for it inside the toilet but it was nowhere to be found.

Ray said they did not use the toilet for a week and placed a cover on the toilet and the drain in case the reptile returns.

He said: ‘We’ve been using the other toilet in the house for the last week.

We’re not going back into that bathroom until we’re sure the snake will not return.

‘I’m relieved that I noticed the creature before I sat on the toilet.

I’ve only seen such things happening on TV, I never thought it would happen to me in real life.’