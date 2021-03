Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe family call for her release at Iranian Embassy

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard Ratcliffe stages a protest outside the Iranian embassy in London calling for his wife's release.

He is joined by members of Amnesty International and his daughter Gabriella.Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been freed and had an ankle tag removed, but faces a new court case against her next Sunday.