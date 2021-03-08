Tier 3 Covid vaccine request list opens Saturday

Open the appointment request list for the next open tier tomorrow 8:30 a.m.

If you are eligible for a covid-19 vaccine already and want it -- now is the time to sign up and snag an appointment.

The community clinic in st.

Joseph -- run by mosaic -- currently has open spots.

So if you were waiting for the line to die down -- you have less than 24 hours before it could fill up again.

(debra bradley, st.

Joseph health department: i know there's been a couple of people that my staff or i have talked to that say 'yeah i qualify but i'm healthy so i think i'll wait for people who need it more to get through the line.

The line is done so it's time to get in and get vaccinated.)with so much competition for a limited amount of vaccines -- its a good idea to get signed up asap if you're eligible.

You can sign up for an appointment on mosaic's vaccine site at my m-l-c dot com forward slash