Watch the incredible way Myanmar protesters carry out military-style training drills to prepare themselves against riot police

Myanmar protesters are carrying out military-style drills to protect themselves against riot police as unrest continues across the country.

Myanmar protesters are carrying out military-style drills to protect themselves against riot police as unrest continues across the country.

Video shows locals using large sheets of metal to form shields at a roadblock before others kicked the barricade to replicate attacks from riot police.

The drill was carried out in the North Okkalapa Township of former capital Yangon on Saturday (March 6).

Hundreds of roadblocks have been put in place across the city to try to prevent security forces from moving freely.

One resident said: "The city is in ruins.

Roads are blocked.

Makeshift fences are installed to stop security forces from coming in and out easily.

In some places, all sorts of detritus are strewn across the road.

"Protests are continuing across the city.

They are sporadic and appear in different places before police arrive.

It will take a long time for my country to recover." Unrest has spread across the former British trading outpost following the ousting of leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

The military seized power and shut down communications with a brutal coup.

Hundreds of people are feared to have been slain by police and soldiers who last month started firing live rounds at demonstrators.

International pressure on Myanmar, still also known as Burma, has escalated with the U.S. government warning of sanctions on the country.

Burma was governed by Britain from 1824 to 1948, during which time it became the second-wealthiest country in Southeast Asia but following independence was ruled by the military until 2011 when democratic reforms began.

It changed its name to Myanmar and Aung San Suu Kyi later took over as leader.