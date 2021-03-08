Langone named interim superintendent in New Hartford

While New Hartford Central School District searches for a new superintendent, Dave Langone will fill the position temporarily.

Its next superintendent.

In the meantime, newschannel two has learned dave langone will be named interim superintendent.

Langone retired as superintendent of the whitesboro central school district in 2016.

We have a call in to oneida herkimer madison boces to get a start date at new hartford.

He will take over for robert nole who is resigning -- effective april first.

New hartford is asking the school community to share their feedback using a tool called "thoughtexchange".

--it asks what you want in a school superintendent.

The questionnaire is live for a week.

We have a link at wktv.com.

Utica elementary school