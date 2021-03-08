Biden to Create White House Gender Policy Council

In order to commemorate International Women's Day on March 8, Biden will sign two executive orders intended to promote gender equity.

According to an administration official, the orders are geared toward "restoring America as a champion for equity and equality.".

The first executive order will establish a Gender Policy Council "to reflect the fact that gender discrimination can happen to people of all genders.".

But "there will be a focus on women and girls, particularly women and girls of color, given the historical and disproportionate barriers that they face.".

Council co-chairs will be Jennifer Klein and Julissa Reynoso.

The second executive order requires the Department of Education to review regulations pertaining to sex discrimination, assault and harassment, .

Particularly Title IX rules previously announced by former education secretary Betsy DeVos.

Those rules granted more protections to anyone accused of sexual assault or harassment