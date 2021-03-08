Latest COVID-19 report from Alabama

State reached a milestone... more than a half million people got the coronavirus alabama's death toll from the coronavirus is moving past 10- thousand.

And when we look at our local alabama counties franklin county still leads the area after picking up 9 news cases since friday.

Lamar county reported the lowest number of cases with more than 13-hundred for those in alabama, the state department of public health has two ways of signing up.

You can go online to a-l covid vaccine dot gov.

Again a-l covid vaccine dot gov.

The state also set up a hotline that number to call is 855-566-53- 33.

Alabama recently expanded its eligibility for the vaccine to include people 65 and older and some front line workers.