Search continues for missing Ecru man Jose Nava

Find their loved one... it's been over a week since they saw jose nava pontotoc county deputies say family members last saw the 21-year-old on february 28th... he was wearing a gray champion sweatshirt and brown khaki shorts... nava has chinese letters tattooed on the left side of his neck and a tattoo on his upper right arm... his family last saw him driving a white suv, which appears to be a jeep patriot... the vehicle is missing a headlight and its front and rear bumpers, and it has black rims... according to the pontotoc county sheriff's department, authorities found nava's vehicle wednesday on i - 22 in marshall county, which is above oxford... over the weekend, family members conducted a search for nava in the area where his vehicle was found... his sister, brenda, is asking everyone to be on the lookout for him in the community of victoria all the way towards olive branch and the surrounding areas... if you have any information or know his whereabouts, call the pontotoc county sheriff's office... a father and his two