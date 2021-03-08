Goodwill Segment~

>> a summer of camp >> believe it or not in a few weeks the kids will be back to the books.

If you're on a tight budget this year, don't forget that shopping at one of goodwill's many locations in the wabash valley is a good idea.

>> if you're on a tight budget this year for back to school, then make sure and make goodwill a stop on your list of places.

>> we operate 10 goodwill sites in the wabash valley and all of them have a different inventory, if you're looking for back to school stuff, you might want to check more than one store.

>> goodwill executive director bill tennis says for many customers visiting here is part of their daily ritual.

>> we have a lot of customers who come on a daily basis.

They are lined up to get in in the morning.

They know our inventory changes daily.

Thousands of pieces are distributed in our stores on a daily basis.

>> meredith is the retail operations director and she says it is fun to see can you describe shopping on their own.

They get a budget and they are on a mission.

>> they can pick out their own items. give them a budget of $10, they can buy three outfits.

The color of the week could be up to 50% off and on sundays it is 99 cents, they can get three or four outfits for $10, for $20 they can get two weeks worth of clothes.

>> children's place, canyon rivers blue, gap, lucky, you name it, you can find it.

Girls, boy, infants.

>> you can't go to high school without a couple of hood i whys.

>> we carry anything you would find in anyone's typical household.

>> we put merchandise in our stores such as backpacks and kids clothes and kids shoes that could be used for back to school.

>> it is a good place to shop and save a lot of money.

Economic times are probably not the best in this area.

If you can save a buck, this is the place to do it.

>> your donation helps others save and fulfill their goals, too.

>> when you run into a situation, you no longer need those items, you've either outgrown or simply replaced them with newer items. so we can continue the circle of getting that merchandise to other people that need it.

>> goodwill has three locations in terre haute.

If you want more information