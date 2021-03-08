Brett Interview Monday~

The >> welcome back, wednesday night on our sister station, you'll be able to sit back and enjoy country artists.

Steven tyler, al keene and many more.

It was hosted by the wabash valley zone brett eldridge.

Lauren and i got to talk to brett at nissan stadium while he was fulfilling his hosting duties.

We talked about the ride to the top of country music and one of the teachers who had a very positive impact on his career.

>> we're so excited to talk to our favorite hometown boy.

>> yes.

>> how are you?

>> i like the favorite hometown boy.

It is so good to talk to my hometown folks.

>> we're glad to have you here talking with us.

First of all, you are the host of the cma show, what is it like?

>> it is a lot of fun.

There are tens and tens of thousands of people and we get to play for them, too, on stage.

>> i think it is just -- we feel right at home.

>> i rember last year, you talked to me about it felt like you were just in the stadium.

Last year you were on the stage and that moment with everyone's cell phones, now you're hosting.

All of these steps continue for you.

I mean, talk to me about that.

The steps are so crazy.

I go all the way back to when there were 10 people across the river and i've been trying to make it across the river, trying to get to where we are now.

I came back last year and i got to sing on stage and see, you know tons of people.

I mean, 60,000 people with lighters and cell phones out there.

>> lauren and i were -- i mean, we had goose bumps.

Knowing that we knew how humble and where you were from.

I literally felt like i was going to cry for you.

I went and watched the special at a sushi restaurant with my mom and dad, and you can hear -- for one, it was people looking at me, like do you have a tv right there?

But it was so funny, because people just got so excited.

But everybody just got quiet and watched that moment.

I was like here we are eating sushi, watching that moment happen on tv, it is so cool.

>> i have to ask.

What is that song for you?

>> what is the song for brett eldredge?

>> i always take myself back to, you know, the roads in paris, illinois, when i hear this song and the song that i was listening to at that time and the big moments in my life, and that's what i tried to create with this song.

Want to be that song that helps you laugh when you laugh and makes you cry.

It takes you back to good times and that's what i want and love, too, and that's why i wrote this song.

>> i understand you brought back your music teacher.

>> yeah.

>> talk to me about that moment, because music is a passion for you, but that passion came from someone trouble.

>> judy, she was a music teacher for me in jr. high.

She just stuck with me.

>> if he was singing, it was great.

If it wasn't his turn to sing and maybe i would be working with another section or sectionals, and you come back, he may not be in his spot, but he was always very kind and good hearted, but you kind of had to keep your eye on him.

>> i didn't want to practice, you know, that much.

You got to hone your skills of the >> he was a natural at his stage presence.

The only thing that i would have to say he had to work at a little bit was choreography and dancing.

That wasn't his thing.

A student teacher said, he can sing mrs. carol, although i'm not sure he can dance.

>> it is so important to have teachers and i think music teachers are invest under appreciated.

>> i was his go to person, i think, when he needed to rehearse.

He would call me and say can we run through this again.

Help me get this so that i'm ready to perform.

>> i think we just had that rapport back and forth that easy going and that's why he kept coming to me and we enjoyed being with each other.

>> i had an event here in nashville at the cma and brought her as an honorary guest.

>> it was an honor.

He did speak about me at the event and having him up there, it was really an honor, and it is a once in a lifetime i will never forget.

>> she a big old smile on her face the entire time, people like that are the reason i get to do what i do.

I just wanted to tell her thanks and all of the teachers out there in the world, we love you.

>> he means that, too.

As for music education, the cma foundation is committed to supporting teachers like judy.

Brett as a member of the cma board of directors is involved in supporting their mission of encouraging music and programs in schools all across this country.

Judy and other teachers