The Yarn Studio!!~

>> it is an amazing spot.

Thanks for inviting us in.

Let's talk about your shops.

First of all, let folks know where exactly you're located in casey.

>> right on the corner.

>> how is it you begin this concept of your store.

>> i'm a knitter and i really have a passion for it.

We didn't have anything local where we could go and touch and feel an see the different products.

Could i please try and see if we could sell some yarn.

We had a little building of his.

We thought that would be the perfect place to set up our shop.

We had two walls of yarn to start out with.

Word spread, i think word of mouth really means a lot in this industry, we ever o classes and services, and teaching people to knit.

>> what's interesting is i teach some younger people and they get busy with their children and they don't really have time to sit and do this.

I'll get some that come back later when the kids are in sports and they need a little something to do while they are sitting and waiting for practices and things.

It is a great way to spend your time and it is super therapy.

They started coming and we decided we needed more yarn and space.

It had always had a good business in it.

It was the best move ever.

And the visibility now means more than ever because of what this community has embraced >> when i did come down here, it was a leap of faith.

There might have been one or so.

He said i'm going to do something four you.

I got a gift, but there will be a catch to it.

It wil need to be in your store and you'll have to use it.

>> i researched it.

We can do this.

So that brought an extra added change to what we were doing.

I only had this room but we sent expanded on the class side, because we moved over and we have another.

The tourism, they are not all knitters, they have stories and memories, but they want to pick up something kwapt and cool to remember their trip.

So we found that if we just had little things that the tourism, the people coming through might be attracted to that.

>> i love to see when the people come in and see the knitting needles, the kids, the families, they love everything about what this town has embraced.

I hear it all day long.

As a person who lives here every day, i see things they don't see.

Pretty landscaping, neat stores and it is so encouraging to know that that's now how our town is getting portrayed.

>> for you as a business owner, such an exciting time.

For people out there, maybe not from casey that want to come here and visit, or learn more about your business, do you have a website?

>> i have a website.

They can e-mail, it has a link to my e-mail.

I'm good about corresponding back and forth, even knitting questions.

I think if i wanted to put one thing out there it is that i really embrace the beginner.

Women do things very well, and they don't want think they might not -- this might cause them a little trouble the knitting part.

So i want them to feel really comfortable.

>> and i do one on one, and i love that, too.

>> we'll figure out a way.

>> that's what we do.

I hope people figure out that they need to come to casey.

All of you not embracing not only what's here, but the community embracing the businesses, it is such a special time.

It is.

Thanks for coming in.

The yarn studio is where we are and it is where you should be, too.

>> 2 east main street right there on the corner, you can't miss it.

You can visit online as we told you at