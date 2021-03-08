USAA catastrophe response team delpyed to help storm victims

Southern colorado...many people are still cleaning up and filing insurance claims. the u-s- a-a catastrophe response team was deployed to help.

New at noon...krdo newschannel 13's angelica lombardi shows us how they're helping thousands of people.

Golf-ball sized hail and severe weather ripped through southern colorado last thursday night... leaving behind a lot of damage.

"it took out a hole over here."

Cyriel and arlene depestel arrived at the colorado springs airport friday morning ...they were greeted home from their trip with this.

00:21 "we went out to the car and checked it over and sure enough we got hit.

It took out the windshield and front and rear tail lights."

They're part of the thousands who went to u-s-a-a for help.

00:33 "the catastrophe response team works all over the u.s. and deploys to places where they're need the most.

They plan on staying in colorado springs for as long as help is needed."

00:43 "they can come here, make a claim, start the process and walk through any questions they might have about their auto or home insurance policy and move on from there."

So far, 15- thousand claims have been filed in colorado springs.

00:56 "very simple, made it very easy.

I was hesitant, i didn't really know if i should do this or not, i expected hundreds of cars down here but it was good."

If you haven't filed a claim yet, there's still time.

The u-s-a-a recommends taking photos of the damage and watching out for scammers... "watch out for fraudulent contractors and auto body workers.

Storm like this are ripe for that kind of environment, work with your city and insurance or bbb to get recommendation s on auto body or contractors."

In colorado springs, angelica lombardi krdo newschanne l 13.

The catastrophe response team is set up in the parking lot outside j-c penney's on powers.

They'll be stationed there for as long as help is needed.

After massive hail