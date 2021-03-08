How to Get Yourself in the Mood You Want

I think this is so fascinating camille is joining us now a license marriage and family therapy's.

We're talking about energy hygiene.

Not your personal hygiene not morning hygiene what you do, what is this exactly camille?

Think of personal hygiene, we also have a sleep hygiene.

We have food hygiene.

Energy hygiene what is do i exposed myself to everything we experience ourselves, it affects our nervous system.

What am i listening to on radio what what am i watching on it.

Vice-president what do i feel like when i go into supermarket orn saturday morning with lots of children running around everything register ohs nervous system affects your mood and how you see everything about you.

Absolutely.

It changes your state of being.

And so this is something i do and teach my clients.

So when i wake up in the morning, and i'm a grump waker upper.

Probably why i learned how to do this.

Because waking up is not happiest time.

So i take a, take a temperature of my moods.

And go okay.

Yeah you're kind grumpy, all right.

You need to do something to change this right now.

How do you do that?

I look for something visually in my room, a color that particularly excites me called savoring.

A color that excites me a sound that excites me.

Make maybe i can hear the birds out window alook on my book shelf.

This book i just love this book.

So savoring and gratitude or the very quickest ways to change a mood.

So something i do very fist thing.

Then the second thing i say what do want my state of being to to be like today?

I do you want to be calm?

Do i want to peaceful.

Do i want to be centered and present.

Do i want to be irritable?

Did i want to be nervous?

Do i want to fearful and stressed out most of us answer is no i don't want those things.

Exactly.

So then you start before you get out of bed, you say okay i'm going to set my mood.

I'm having gratitude now before i get up.

What's next thing i'm going to do this morning that will bring me joy?

Bring me gratitude in?

Maybe anticipating smell of coffee maybe that first sip of coffee.

Maybe it's cooking breakfast.

And, consider before you turn on tv or radio what is going to be hitting me at that point.

Maybe you're not ready for it.

I'm not saying be ignorant choose carefully when aexpose yourself to things like, like news or like agitating events.

Some people are more sensitive than others.

And so if you're highly sensitive person you need to really, really take a look at this.

And if you're just kind of the normal run of the mill, still take, take an inventory of what you want your mood to be like.

It's even affected by thing where you sit in restaurant, what time you go to the grocery store.

And it's also a little more difficult in cities because it's so dense with noise and other people.

But if you start plotting out through your day how is this going to make my nervous system feel for everything you do.

What i love about it is personal.

Because, what agitates me doesn't agitate you.

And vice versa.

Rying.

Can you make a permanent change or is this something you're going to have to be doing maybe every day?

You will be needing to do it every day.

But if you take fshg you go for six weeks, waking up and shifting into gratitude and saving you will make a permanent change in your brain structure.

And so it becomes easier and easier and easier.

Like exercising a muscle.

And it will become easier you'll find yourself doing it throughout the day.

It's like oh, wow i just slipped into discouragement or i just went into beating myself up about something.

Stop.

Step back.

Reassess.

Take a breath.

Wow.

I'm so glad that i have two feet i can walk on.

It's just the little things.

It's very, very, inventory.

