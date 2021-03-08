Basden RV Donates Check To 911 Gives Hope

Year's election will be rigged.

A local business is doing what it can to give back to the community.

Earlier today ---- basden r-v donated $2500 to 9-1-1 gives hope ---- which helps law enforcement help families during serious situations.

Evansville police chief billy bolin says they could not do what they do without the support of local businesses.

And he says --- this is not the first time basden r-v lended a helping hand.

They have helped them out during the 9-1-1 gives hope toy drives.

"we'll use one of their rvs just to keep our volunteers warm or to go and sit down, take a break because we will be out their throughout the night.

So not only are they giving money, but they've been heping us for quite a while."

The company also donated another $2500 to echo housing corporation ---- which helps veterans with housing.