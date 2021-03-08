Deputy Feeds Baby During Domestic Violence Call

You should do when you get a call that sounds too good to be true.

>>> a facebook post that shows a utah county deputy feeding a baby is going viral.

Utah county sheriff's office says that deputy justin gordon responded to the payson canyon.

That's where there were reports of a nursing mother assaulting her husband.

This happened back on july 23rdrd.

The couple two-year-old and two month old sons were both in their car appear woman filled out statement, deputy gordon held the baby in fed