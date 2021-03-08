Deputy Feeds Baby During Domestic Violence Call
>>> a facebook post that shows a utah county deputy feeding a baby is going viral.
Utah county sheriff's office says that deputy justin gordon responded to the payson canyon.
That's where there were reports of a nursing mother assaulting her husband.
This happened back on july 23rdrd.
The couple two-year-old and two month old sons were both in their car appear woman filled out statement, deputy gordon held the baby in fed