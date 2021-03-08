Polling places busy in Springfield

Go."###### good afternoon from ky3 news.

Voters in missouri are deciding who will be on the november ballot.

K-y-3's emily wood is live from saint elizabeth ann seton church with how turnout looks so far...emily this is one of the busier precints..

So far x people have cast their ballots.

That's about what was expected.

Election officials calling for just a twenty percent turnout for this statewide primary.

Some of the big races of course governor..

Lt.

Governor..

And u-s house and senate seats..

Among others.

The turnout in the last couple statewide primaries..

23 percent in 20-12 and 20 percent in 20-08.

The last time we saw a huge turnout..

Double that..

Was back in 2004 when voters weighed in on a constitutional amendment regarding same sex marriage.

No issues like that on the ballot today..

But picking those candidates is driving people here to the polls.

25:38 "i think it sreally important we practice our right to vote as a citizen this is when we get to speak and its really importatnt that people do it":45 402208z carl scruggs 14:28 "i just hope everybody gets out and votes.

Dont take it lightly":30 "because this is on of the most precious things we really have as being an american":37 polls are open until 7 pm.

You need to be in line by that time to cast a ballot.

The greene county clerk tells me he has plenty of ballots at the precincts.

No issues reported so far today.

In springfield.

Emily wood.

Ky3 news.

You have nearly seven hours to go to cast your ballot.

