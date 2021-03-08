Fact Or Fib Tuesday 08/02/16

Allison Morrison and Kelly Scott weed out the facts from the fibs in Tuesday's health news.

Researchers are using a new method to identify autism-associated genes-- even if they haven't been previously linked to autism.

Researchers at princeton university are developing a new approach to identify autism-related genes.

They say analyzing a brain map increased the number of genes they could identify-- with a possible link to the disorder... from 65 to 25-hundred... and that may pave the way for faster and cheaper autism genetic research.

Autism spectrum disorder is a complex neuro-development disorder-- with a strong genetic basis.

Kelly fact or fib... new data gives the green light to a new class of generic drugs.

Doctors at johns hopkins university report a generic, biologic drug-- that treats rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis... appears as safe and effective as brand-name drugs.

Biologics are made from living cells... and could save the health care system billions of dollars.

By 20-17... sales of biologics are expected to account for about one-fifth of the total pharmaceutical market.

Allison fact or fib... parents, you should let the fear of concussions keep your child from experiencing activities-- like playing sports.

New data on the effects of concussions on kids.

Researchers say one-third of the kids they tracked experienced a spike in concussion symptoms-- days after the initial injury... especially after returning to school.

Doctors emphasized the importance of resuming activities gradually.

They also found symptom spikes may not be clinically significant events... but said further research needs to be done to determine the causes and consequences of symptom spikes.

