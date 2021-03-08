Topic #3 Table Talk 8/2

Studies show getting rid of all technology in the bedroom can help you sleep better at night

>> another thing that helps you lose weight according to experts better sleep.

You brought a couple of ways to turn off technology to get that better sleep.yes.

So i read an article and it talks about removing technology from the bedroom.

So i know that when i removed my phone or the tv, the lamy phe laptop, all those things that we have, i sleep better.

Do you guys feel you sleep better?

>> i never, ever remove them so i wouldn't know.

I don't have anything to compare.

I never, my phone is always there.

I turn it off.

I have my -- my ipad and my phone, i have the tv, i turn it off too, and an alarm clit om clock.

>> they say even the blue light.

The very faintest light from your technology will keep you up and you won't get as good of sleep if you have no technology in the bedroom.

Better sleep.

Your relationships can impyour n improve.

You go to bed with your technology, your laptop and evrything you are not conversing to your partner who is next to you.

What if you don't want to?

>> you better keep it in there.

[ laughter ] >> how many people have gotten rid of the tv in the bedroom, jay -- >> jay, why did do you that?

>> i have mine in there.

>> it promotes sleep.

>> promotes something.

>> promotes something.

>> i don't know what you are promoting.