Topic #2 table talk 8/2

Diet vs Exercise- what you need to be doing to lose a pound in a week

>> anyone trying to lose weight?

>> yes.

>> all my life.

>> i raised this question about the 80/20.

80% diet and 20% exercise.

Do you hear that?

Okay.

Here is why that is.

To shed a single pound you have to achieve for the week a 3500-calorie defense the city to lose one pound.

That is a lot.

They are saying if you want to exercise your weight off, it is really hard to do because -- because -- it takes 500 to 700-calorie deficit every day to add up to that -- you have to run -- what does it say, 7 to 10 miles a day for week to lose one pound.

7 to 10 miles.

>> or -- >> weightlifting and calories and keep burning.

If you are wanting to lose a pound or two pounds, you really need to restrict your calories with the 80 calories w.

It is easier.

>> we have been in the kitchen where people have said it is 90 sl/10.

Even tougher than 80 even tought what you put in your mouth is king.

>> it talks about look at the calories if you were going to take them and you want the healthier calories and you have to look and see because you could be having calorie us that don't realize you are having.

A lot of time drinks, things like that.

