Salvation Army Kidz Karnival

((chris)) several communities will be taking part in the national night out in schuylkill county, the salvation army of tamaqua will host its third annual kidz karnival today.the event, which coincides with national night out, will starts at 2.

There will be rides, games, and of course plenty of food.

The evening will end with a fireworks display at 9:30.

Money raised will help fund programs at the salvation army that help provide financial assistance, food, and recreational opportunities to people in the community.

((chris))attorney general loretta lynch is in detroit today to help kick off the 33rd national night out, known as "america's night out against crime."she's expected to discuss the need for strong positive relationships between communities and police.tens of millions of people in more than 16-thousand communities in all 50 states are expected to take part in tonight's festivities, featuring block parties, cookouts and