Table Talk Bachelorette Finale 8/2
That little bit out archer stretch.
>> reagan: he is a very good baby and i am so happy for them.
So happy.
>> big day last night.
Big day for us because we have our brand-new set.
>> i love the set.
>> that we are totally getting cozy in.
>> look at the barstools.
>> aren't they cute.
>> we never had bar tools around our bar at the kitchen and i feel you girls -- whoever is in the kitchen you come sit down.
>> we totally used them.
>> brian did you brighton brighton obrighton brighton.
.
>> last night was the finale of "the bachelorette."
>> i loved you all of you watched it but me.
>> i watched a good 30 mi>> i w0 minutes.
>> i did not bring myself to watch it but got the spoilers alert.
>> i was catching up with my friends from the show that i haven't seen.
That was more important than "the bachelorette."
>> did you watch "the bachelorette."
>> i do not but i watched it to educate myself -- i still don't want to watch it again, but i thought he was really cute, the guy she picked.
>> both guys were cute.
>> and i think she was in an impossible situation.
I would never want to be in that ever.
>> but jordan, are you really a nice guy?
So you are in front of mom and dad and they are questioning you and -- and mom specifically says to him, promise me you will never hurt my daughter.
This is how long the pause wthie was.
Oh, i would never.
>> a an edit.
100%.
Who does that.
Who sits there.
>> i think he does.
>> i think he does too.
>> he is like -- i won't.
It just came off like -- i knew she was going to pick hknek him.
And i knew it would be -- i knew it would be tough.
>> i think it is awkward when there is the proposal and because they -- they are like -- when she proposes and then when you -- i feel like the producers say you don't have to say i love you and i am so happy and so in love with you and so happy i met you and i am love and i am happy and i love you a million times while they get the camera shots rolling around.
It becomes awkward.
>> my favorite is, this is real.
We are real, in thailand we will fants and a lot of cameras.
>> and cameras.
>> and