Reagan's new nephew table talk 8/2

Reagan is back from Chicago after visiting her brand new baby nephew.

All of us.

So good to have you and regan back from vacation.

>> reagan: i was on say dmaition chicago and my only sister, she had her first baby and it was the most exciting -- i love coming back to the set.

The most exciting thing that i ever done -- i felt like it was my baby.

I picked him up and her first baby.

She is turning 40 next month -- actually this month because it is august.

But she was married to her job for a long time and got married a couple of years ago.

Had her first baby and a little boy named lincoln and i could not get enough.

My sons were so sweet with him -- they were so good with him.

Like they would pick him up.

They could bounce him.

>> you posted a picture of gauge with lincoln.

It was so sweet.

We are trying to pull it up on instagram because i saw it over the weekend.

>> so cute.

>> so cute.

>> you.

>> you have a thing about possibly nursing other people's babies.

>> reagan: i was close like when he cried, i was like -- give him to me.

She held him at night, but all day -- it does.

It is -- it is the most moit ist motherly loving way.

It really is.

>> we should be past this i feel like.

>> reagan: we had people -- i had people posting maybe you should another one.

And i was like -- i am 41.

>> not too late.

>> reagan: look at his little face.

And -- he is five weeks so he is barely starting to smile.

And i would kind of suck on his neck and he would, like, smiling.

At that age, he just meows.

That little cry -- there is gauge with him.

Gauge was so good with this little baby.

I was shocked.

And the thing i loved about it too is he wanted to soothe the baby.

I mean -- do you want me to take him if he was crying gage would say no, i got him.

He would get on the bouncy ball.

>> that age, newborns do that butt out thing when you pick them