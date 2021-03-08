Reagan's new nephew table talk 8/2

Table Talk Bachelorette Finale 8/2
Finale of the Bachelorette was last night and the girls comment on it
All of us.
So good to have you and regan back from vacation.
>> reagan: i was on say dmaition chicago and my only sister, she had her first baby and it was the most exciting -- i love coming back to the set.
The most exciting thing that i ever done -- i felt like it was my baby.
I picked him up and her first baby.
She is turning 40 next month -- actually this month because it is august.
But she was married to her job for a long time and got married a couple of years ago.
Had her first baby and a little boy named lincoln and i could not get enough.
My sons were so sweet with him -- they were so good with him.
Like they would pick him up.
They could bounce him.
>> you posted a picture of gauge with lincoln.
It was so sweet.
We are trying to pull it up on instagram because i saw it over the weekend.
>> so cute.
>> so cute.
>> you.
>> you have a thing about possibly nursing other people's babies.
>> reagan: i was close like when he cried, i was like -- give him to me.
She held him at night, but all day -- it does.
It is -- it is the most moit ist motherly loving way.
It really is.
>> we should be past this i feel like.
>> reagan: we had people -- i had people posting maybe you should another one.
And i was like -- i am 41.
>> not too late.
>> reagan: look at his little face.
And -- he is five weeks so he is barely starting to smile.
And i would kind of suck on his neck and he would, like, smiling.
At that age, he just meows.
That little cry -- there is gauge with him.
Gauge was so good with this little baby.
I was shocked.
And the thing i loved about it too is he wanted to soothe the baby.
I mean -- do you want me to take him if he was crying gage would say no, i got him.
He would get on the bouncy ball.
>> that age, newborns do that butt out thing when you pick them
