Miss Teen USA Apologizes, Should She Lose Her Crown?

>> it's a tuesday, everybody.

Thank you so much for tunethankg into "good days utah."

Michelle is here even though they are sleep alarm went off.

>> i accidentally set it for the wrong time.

>> glad you got up anyway.

Did you get up at 4:30.

>> michelle: i didn't, why would you bring that up.

>> did you that last week.

>> kim bowen is back on the show sitting in between all of us.

So good to have you and regan back from vacation.

>> reagan: i was on say dmaition chicago and my only sister, she had her first baby and it was the most exciting -- i love coming back to the set.

The most exciting thing that i ever done -- i felt like it was my baby.

I picked him up and her first baby.

She is turning 40 next month -- actually this month because it is august.

But she was married to her job for a long time and got married a couple of years ago.

Had her first baby and a little boy named lincoln and i could not get enough.

My sons were so sweet with him -- they were so good with him.

Like they would pick him up.

They could bounce him.

>> you posted a picture of gauge with lincoln.

It was so sweet.

We are trying to pull it up on instagram because i saw it over the weekend.

>> so cute.

>> so cute.

>> you.

>> you have a thing about possibly nursing other people's babies.

>> reagan: i was close like when he cried, i was like -- give him to me.

She held him at night, but all day -- it does.

It is -- it is the most moit ist motherly loving way.

It really is.

>> we should be past this i feel like.

>> reagan: we had people -- i had people posting maybe you should another one.

And i was like -- i am 41.

>> not too late.

>> reagan: look at his little face.

And -- he is five weeks so he is barely starting to smile.

And i would kind of suck on his neck and he would, like, smiling.

At that age, he just meows.

That little cry -- there is gauge with him.

Gauge was so good with this little baby.

I was shocked.

And the thing i loved about it too is he wanted to soothe the baby.

I mean -- do you want me to take him if he was crying gage would say no, i got him.

He would get on the bouncy ball.

>> that age, newborns do that butt out thing when you pick them up.

That little bit out archer stretch.

>> reagan: he is a very good baby and i am so happy for them.

So happy.

>> big day last night.

Big day for us because we have our brand-new set.

>> i love the set.

>> that we are totally getting cozy in.

>> look at the barstools.

>> aren't they cute.

>> we never had bar tools around our bar at the kitchen and i feel you girls -- whoever is in the kitchen you come sit down.

>> we totally used them.

>> brian did you brighton brighton obrighton brighton.

.

>> last night was the finale of "the bachelorette."

>> i loved you all of you watched it but me.

>> i watched a good 30 mi>> i w0 minutes.

>> i did not bring myself to watch it but got the spoilers alert.

>> i was catching up with my friends from the show that i haven't seen.

That was more important than "the bachelorette."

>> did you watch "the bachelorette."

>> i do not but i watched it to educate myself -- i still don't want to watch it again, but i thought he was really cute, the guy she picked.

>> both guys were cute.

>> and i think she was in an impossible situation.

I would never want to be in that ever.

>> but jordan, are you really a nice guy?

So you are in front of mom and dad and they are questioning you and -- and mom specifically says to him, promise me you will never hurt my daughter.

This is how long the pause wthie was.

Oh, i would never.

>> a an edit.

100%.

Who does that.

Who sits there.

>> i think he does.

>> i think he does too.

>> he is like -- i won't.

It just came off like -- i knew she was going to pick hknek him.

And i knew it would be -- i knew it would be tough.

>> i think it is awkward when there is the proposal and because they -- they are like -- when she proposes and then when you -- i feel like the producers say you don't have to say i love you and i am so happy and so in love with you and so happy i met you and i am love and i am happy and i love you a million times while they get the camera shots rolling around.

It becomes awkward.

>> my favorite is, this is real.

We are real, in thailand we will fants and a lot of cameras.

>> and cameras.

>> and waterfalls.

>> can you say that you love her one more time please.

We didn't quite get it good enough.

>> is it natural to have two people proposing you to at the same time.

Picking out rings at the same time.

It seems to me forced.

>> it just kind of is.

>> everybody talking about the after the rose because people -- rumors out there that they are still not together.

They said last night they are absolutely together.

They are moving to dallas and making a go at it.

So we will see.

>> they look pretty happy on "good morning america" this morning.

>> they were on "good morning america."

Somebody else on "good morning america" and this is the controversy that everybody is talking about miss teen usa, carly hayes.

She went on to to apologize.

She apologized on social media but doing an interview with george stephanopoulos.

I am so sorry about tweets back to 2013 the repeated use on her twitter account of on hef the"n"word.

She said this, now 18 years old crowned over the weekend.

I am very sorry.

This is embarrassing.

Something i am ashamed of.

I have grown up from that 15-year-old girl who used that type of language.

She found herself in this controversy when those tweets emerge.

People searching everything about her just hours after she was crowned.

Many saying this morning including that woman you just saw.

She was also in the pageant they should take her crown.

>> i am always confused by white people using that word for themselves.

Like, if you were black, you can say that.

If you were white, you can't call yourself that or call your white girlfriend that.

That doesn't make sense.

>> she is saying at that age i was a follower.

I was trying to fit in with my friends.

The word was thrown around with music i listened to.

My friends used that word.

It was a careless mistake and i would never use it again and it is okay.

>> is it enough to go on national television to say i am sorry?

Or what do you think.

>> what more could she have done to be honest with you.

An interview with george stephanopoulos who did a really good job of grilling her.

Do you think this is enough.

Are you really sorry?

Will peep accept it?

She handled it with poise how young being put in this situation.

I don't agree with what she said and i don't think it was right.

She did a good explanation.

I made mistakes.

I shouldn't have done it.

I don't know what else we could ask of her.

>> we all make mistakes and especially if she was 15 at the time.

Go back to anything we did and say when they were 15.

>> thank goodness it wasn't on social media.

>> does bring up a good conversation of how sensitive that word is.

I don't care how hold you are, that -- how old you are, that word is so sensitive and shouldn't be a word that comes out of your mouth or in your head.

>> social media, a good lesson on what you put out there and what you put out there will be there.

>> they will find it.

>> at 15 you don't think that, type, post.

And a good lesson that three years later something she is having to apologize natihaving e nationally.

>> what was interesting.

You mentioned the former miss teen usa, the black woman there who you saw said i don't care what she said so much as opposed to where she said it.

She put that out there on social media.

The careless nature of putting it out there in that public platform as opposed to being why your friends.

>> by the way the miss teen organization standing by her saying we will help her with continued growth and we are not taking her title.

We will see what happens next.

>> anyone trying to lose weight?

>> yes.

>> all my life.

>> i raised this question about the 80/20.

80% diet and 20% exercise.

Do you hear that?

Okay.

Here is why that is.

To shed a single pound you have to achieve for the week a 3500-calorie defense the city to lose one pound.

That is a lot.

They are saying if you want to exercise your weight off, it is really hard to do because -- because -- it takes 500 to 700-calorie deficit every day to add up to that -- you have to run -- what does it say, 7 to 10 miles a day for week to lose one pound.

7 to 10 miles.

>> or -- >> weightlifting and calories and keep burning.

If you are wanting to lose a pound or two pounds, you really need to restrict your calories with the 80 calories w.

It is easier.

>> we have been in the kitchen where people have said it is 90 sl/10.

Even tougher than 80 even tought what you put in your mouth is king.

>> it talks about look at the calories if you were going to take them and you want the healthier calories and you have to look and see because you could be having calorie us that don't realize you are having.

A lot of time drinks, things like that.

>> even though it says low calorie or low sodium look and see what your calories.

>> costco has oreo thins in mini snack packs.

Oreo thin -- it is a little oreo, like a baby, it is flat.

Flat calories.

>> you can have more oreos if you have them flat and they have them in the snack pack.

I wanted to you know because they are new.

I think you should bring them in tomorrow for demonstration.

>> another thing that helps you lose weight according to experts better sleep.

You brought a couple of ways to turn off technology to get that better sleep.yes.

So i read an article and it talks about removing technology from the bedroom.

So i know that when i removed my phone or the tv, the lamy phe laptop, all those things that we have, i sleep better.

Do you guys feel you sleep better?

>> i never, ever remove them so i wouldn't know.

I don't have anything to compare.

I never, my phone is always there.

I turn it off.

I have my -- my ipad and my phone, i have the tv, i turn it off too, and an alarm clit om clock.

>> they say even the blue light.

The very faintest light from your technology will keep you up and you won't get as good of sleep if you have no technology in the bedroom.

Better sleep.

Your relationships can impyour n improve.

You go to bed with your technology, your laptop and evrything you are not conversing to your partner who is next to you.

What if you don't want to?

>> you better keep it in there.

[ laughter ] >> how many people have gotten rid of the tv in the bedroom, jay -- >> jay, why did do you that?

>> i have mine in there.

>> it promotes sleep.

>> promotes something.

>> promotes something.

>> i don't know what you are promoting.

>> we are going to promote this coming up.

A huge baby shower -- that went from here to there.

>> you can be a part of it and why it is such a great cause.

>> we went to pg-13 real quick.

>>> coming up later, what is the real reason your teenager have acne.

Not all acne is created equal.

We will show you how this treat the right issues.

