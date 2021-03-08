LML: RED HOT MOMMA'S

BUT THE BOTTOM LINE, IT DOESN'T HAVE TO BE SOMETHING WE DREAD..IT CAN BE A CHALLENGE THERE IS A LOT OF EXPERTISE RIGHT IN OUR OWN BACKYARD.....JOINING US TO TALK ABOUT AN EXCITING NEW SEMINAR CALLED, RED HOT MAMAS, DR INDU TEJWANI, WITH SAINT FRANCIS HEALTHCARE

JUST AS NO TWO WOMEN ARE ALIKE, THE TRANSITION THROUGH MENOPAUSE CAN ALSO VARY FROM PERSON TO PERSON.

>>> welcome back to "local memphis live."

It doesn't have to be something we all dread.

It can be a challenge but there's a lot of expertise in our open backyard.

Joining us to talk about a seminar called red hot mommas, good morning to you.

>> good morning.

>> thank you for joining us.

We do appreciate it.

So tell us why you wanted to be a part of this.

>> thank you for having me.

I'm very passionate about women's health issues starting with pms and menopause and there's nothing in between you can't cover.

Nobody should southbound a woman and complain about it.

I went through a men o.

Pass early in my life.

I jumped at this opportunity to help out our friend around here.

>> that's fabulous.

I love the name.

So what is the -- you said you went through membership o.

Pause early, my mother-in-law did what is the average age >> 515555.

Women can start at 23.

>> at 23?

>> yes.

But that's very rare.

One in 1,000 but that still happens and people don't realize it at that age that that's what's happening.

Anytime you see something different happening in our lives, in our menstrual life, pms symptoms or just emotionally should go get checked and talk about it.

Don't be hesitant, don't just anybody blow you off and say you're going threw a change.

You're going through a change every single day of our life from the moment you're born.

>> right, and not talking about it can make people think, oh, maybe i shouldn't talk about this.

But we want to talk about it and get it out there.

Regarding symptoms, most people know about the common ones, hot flashes but there are some other ones maybe not so coming up we don't know about it.

>> hot flashes and night sweat.

Most people don't realize just not feeling good, sense of well-being goes away and people have insomnia.

Insomnia is one of the biggest thing.

Migraine headaches.

Those are really things that people don't put to together with pre-membership o.

Pause.

Pre-mena here we go talking about menopause.

You're not going through menopause, you're going through pre menopause and then the post menopause.

If you haven't had a period for 12 months, that's considered you've reached menopause but otherwise you're pre or post.

>> if menopause starts age?

>> 45 to 47, and them you met menopause and you have years of these crazy systems. it takes that much time.

>> this is a series of seminars, right?

>> yes.

>> what can we expect?

>> you're going to talk about the most dreaded issue is the hormone replacement therapy.

Everybody's so scared about it since 2002 study came out.

Nobody ever followed up on that because it wasn't sensational.

11, 12 years later in 2013 the study was finished and came out that women who actually take estrogen on-line have better protection against osteoporosis, even heart disease and of course definitely they don't have osteoporosis or very minimal osteoporosis and one more thing, 20% less bankruptcy in women who took estrogen and that has never been publicized.

>> wow.

>> so that's the most controversial issue because it never got out there after the final reports came out.

>> wow.

It sound like we need to have you back on and talk about this because there's a lot of stuff going on when it comes to menopause and you're definitely up on your game.

Red hot mommas at saint francis hospital.

6:00 the seminar starts.

To rem sister you can call.

I would like to have you back on though because i think we just kind of touched the surface of it.

This is something that all women go through, whether they want to or not.

Doctor, thank you so so much for joining us today.

>> thank you so much.

