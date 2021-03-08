Coaching with Kerry: Nanland Coffee

The protection they need.

Cris martinez, cbs news, santa monica, california.

>>> it's time for coaching with kerry.

We have special guests with their life coach kerry geocaris.

It is nan and harry bush.

They are taking us to nanland.

Good morning.

Kerry, you posted about nanland coffee.

I thought that sounded like a great tv segment.

Why did you want to tell their story?

>> guest: there's a personal story.

Nan and i used to work together years ago.

Their finding life and purpose from loss, which is what i do with my story as well.

>> millaine: we're talking about your daughter allison passed away unexpectedly.

>> guest: five years ago in june allison died.

She was 24.

It took us quite a long time to go through her things.

This past year we finally started going through boxes.

We came upon this girl power book.

She actually wrote notes from nanland in it.we knew about the book, but we have never seen it.

What she had done was write down words of wisdom while i was cooking dinner.

She thought they were funny.

She thought they should be shared with the world.

>> guest: tell us some examples.

>> guest: she was going to get her haircut and i told her to make sure she doesn't put chapstick on her lips before she gets her bangs cut the cousin cut hair will stick to her lips.

[laughter] >> lisa: this inspired you to start a company called nanland coffee.

Tell us about how you got going on that.

>> guest: i did some research on what the trends are in the grocery business.

The growing trends are natural.

They want organic.

They want a small company.

Taking that research to a friend of mine, we talked about it, and he said we have four organic coffees that fit perfectly with that.

>> millaine: so many people want convenience.

Want to start brewing.

We want to actually taste the coffee.

We're going to brew a cup.

When you said single origin, i wasn't familiar with that lingo.

Tell me what that means.

>> guest: when it says peru, all the coffee comes from peru.

This samatra is from the northern region.

>> lisa: which is mind?

>> guest: nicaraguan.

This is colombian, a mediam roast.

>> lisa: how do you think doing this company is living out your daughter's memory?

>> guest: every time we see the logo, nanland, we think of allison.

That's who came up with that name.

I live in nanland, she said.

Also, we have a website and we have used her verbiage from nanland as our blog title.

I plan to share a bunch of the notes on the blog.

We're going to share more about our coffees.

We have an executive chef who's going to come up with fabulous coffee recipes that we're going to share.

>> guest: for me personally, it makes going through life a lot easier, or worth it, when you are living through your work.

>> guest: keeps her front and center in our lives.

For us, that's how we get through it.

>> guest: when you lose someone it's hard.

For me personally, i want to keep talking about my dad.

>> guest: absolutely.

It's one of the most wonderful things when someone will come up to me and say ?

I have to tell you what allison said, or i have to tell you what we did together.

>> lisa: i can't wait to hear more mannerisms. [laughter].

For more information, go to simply kerry.

Also,