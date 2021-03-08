Care home residents hold hands with loved ones as indoor visits resume

Care home residents have been able to hold the hands of a loved one for the first time in months as visits started to resume across England.Emotional reunions took place across the country as the Government said hundreds of thousands of care home residents could receive indoor visits from a nominated friend or relative from Monday.Every resident can nominate a person to visit them indoors, while residents with the highest care needs can receive more frequent visits from a loved one who will provide essential care and support.