Testimony Ends In Almond Upton Trial

Testimony has wrapped up in the murder trial of almond upton.

Upton is accused of killing trooper christopher skinner in 2014 while he was conducting a traffic stop on i- 81 north in the town of chenango.

Josh martin was in the courtroom today..

And joins us now with what to expect in closing arguments.

Closing arguments are expected to begin tomorrow at 10 am in broome county court.

It will be the last time the jury hears from both sides.

Then, the jury will have to decide on upton's mental competence at the time of the killing.

The defense has presented evidence through dr. charles ewing-- a forensic pschologist-- that at the time of the killing almond upton was in a manic state and did not understand the consequences of his actions.

To counter-- the prosecution had dr. george annas-- a psychiatrist-- testify.

Both ewing and annas agree upton has bipolar disorder.

But based on his personal interview with upton in march of this year-- annas believes upton knew what he was doing was wrong-- citing examples such as upton leaving the scene of the incident in a hurry and saying to police "i killed him."

Upton did not take the stand in his own defense.

The jury will either find him guilty of murder, or not guilty by reason of insanity.

Judge joseph cawley expects closing arguments to end tomorrow.

The jury will then begin