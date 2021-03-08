Holy Rosary Opens Preschool

Holy Rosary Parish is now celebrating the opening of a new preschool after breaking ground on the project last summer.

Holy rosary broke ground on the project last summer.the now completed preschool connects to the schools kindergarten.bringing preschool through 8th grade students together under one roof.(father bernie etienne ) "it allows us to have an imprint with our young families to help form their children to help form them in the faith and to actually, we have found that our preschool has led families to the faith and been an opportunity for folks who come to know this faith community at holy rosery and become interested and becoming part of our community and praying with us.

"the new preschool building will help to meet the needs of the growing parish.not only does the new wing provide classroom space but areas for activities such as play time..music and art classes.

