Sen. Peters holds constituent meetings

On the road.

Getting connected with federal benefits and dealing with federal agencies can be a dauting task for a person.

But a united states senator from michigan is making the process easier on people.

Representatives from the office of u.s. senator gary peters will hold constituent casework hours at escanaba city hall on thursday.

Staff members will be on hand to help people deal with federal programs and agencies like medicare, veterans affairs and the i-r-s.

Senator gary peters (d) - mi: "anybody who has those kinds of questions and are involved with the federal government, if they're having a difficult time, they should come talk to my staff--who will be available at the escanaba city hall or the st.

Ignace public library.

We'll have a live person there.

We'll listen to them and work to solve their problem."

The hours for thursday's event are 9 a-m to one p-m.

And for people closer to the eastern u-p - there will be a similar event at the st.

Ignace public library on friday, august fifth.

That event also is from nine a-m to one p-m