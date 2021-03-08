The consulting firm which recently conducted an in-depth audit, survey and report of the Amarillo Police Department’s day-to-day policies and procedures, KRW Associates, has been selected to lead the search for Amarillo’s next chief of police.
Amarillo Police Chief Selection Process Begins
(jackie:) the amarillo police department is getting some help when it comes to finding a new police chief.
The department has hired k-r-w consulting firm.
They will assist in developing a job profile consisting of key characteristics and traits that he a-p-d is looking for in their next chief of police.
After an extensive selection process, the amarillo city council will host a meeting to allow the public to meet the five finalists.
Officials expect to make their final decision by the end