Amarillo Police Chief Selection Process Begins

The consulting firm which recently conducted an in-depth audit, survey and report of the Amarillo Police Department’s day-to-day policies and procedures, KRW Associates, has been selected to lead the search for Amarillo’s next chief of police.

After an extensive selection process, the amarillo city council will host a meeting to allow the public to meet the five finalists.

Officials expect to make their final decision by the end