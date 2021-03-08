Across the nation tonight -- law enforcement and community members coming together for national night out.

Knwa's dana winter shows us how police use the night to build positive relationships with the communities they serve.

### jim wilmeth / siloam springs chief of police "this is a chance to reach across that barrier and let people see that we're just like everyone else."

((dana)) national night out may be in its 33rd year across the country -- but it's only in its second year in siloam springs.

Holland hayden / national night out "i want to make that sure my child understands how important police officers are, but i think it's important for any family regardless if they have kids or not or any individual just to know the importance and impact these officers will have on their lives."

((dana)) something the city's police chief thinks is more important now than ever - in today's climate.

Jim wilmeth / siloam springs chief of police "i think it helps underscore the fact that we're all really in the same community together and that we matter to each other.

Police officers - we live and we work in the same places that everyone else does and we're just people the same as everybody else - our children go to school with everybody else's kids."

((dana)) and chief wilmeth says the experience is just as important for officers as the people they serve.

Wilmeth "we tend to see the side of society that is more negative and we see more of it, and so it's good for us to break bread and spend time with people in the community because it helps our soul heal too."

Hayden "when you get to know these officers and know them on a personal level, you definitely feel better and feel like they're going to do everything they can for you."

((dana)) dana winter kwna northwest arkansas news.

### ((laine)) thanks dana!

Tonight until 8pm -- the bella vista police department will host a bike rodeo -- and offer free bike safety checks for residents at kingsdale pavilion.

From 6 to 8 -- the rogers fire and police departments -- will have activities for kids setup at the center for nonprofits at st.

Mary's on walnut street.

And if you're in fayetteville -- you can head to bryce davis park from now until eight for fun -- and to meet your police officers.

For information on national night out where you live -- head to our website nwahomepage.com.

###