Senator for louisiana, dr. bill cassidy, made his way to monroe today, sharing some exciting news about a new law aimed at saving tax dollars.

(jarod) it's called the megabyte act-- and it was created to cut government waste when purchasing computer software.

Senator cassidy says he introduced 'megabyte' with michigan senator gary peters-- to hold the government accountable when dealing with software license spending.

Senator cassidy predicts this will save the government billions of dollars.

(u.s. senator bill cassidy, (r) louisiana) "federal agencies have to coordinate when they buy mutli-user software licenses, so that everybody uses before they buy another.

We'll save 4 billion tax payer dollars just by coordinating purchase of software."

(jarod) cassidy says he also introduced a new bill called the "mental health reform" -- which already passed in the house and is now set to be voted on in the senate.

That bill aims to expand resources for mental health and substance abuse treatment programs