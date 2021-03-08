Billboard in Kaukauna creates reaction

A marketing campaign putting both presidential candidates on a billboard and telling people a realty company will buy your house if you want to move to Canada makes people laugh.

((erin)) good evening and thank you for joining us - tom is off tonight.

A new billboard on i-41 has people talking.

It promotes a kaukauna realty company - trying to take advantage of the wild political landscape.

Local 5's steve dent has the story of how they came up with the billboard - and what people think of it.

Billboards line interstate 41 "crazy world we are living in now huh."

But a new one billboard.

"they are going to get a lot of reactions out of that."

Is getting a lot of attention.

"who put that up."

A kaukauna realty came up with this idea "oh really wow i really don't know quite how to react."

As part of a marketing campaign during this crazy election.

"i've heard more than a couple people joke about so and so gets elected i'm moving to canada and i've heard this in previous elections but because it became so prominent this time around the idea for the billboard came to us."

Landro realty has been in kaukauna for ten years now and with this billboard ad campaign they are just trying to expand their reach and so far they have.

"kind of took advantage of interesting election cycle this time around."

On social media a total reach of about 12,400.

With a lot ofcomments.

"and people just saying they think it is hilarious and they are getting a kick out of it i haven't had anybody get negative on it at all which is pretty unusual for social media or advertising campaign you can usually offend someone but everybody has taken it with a grain of salt and laughed at it a little bit."

That they have.

Keeping it local in kaukana steve dent local 5 news.

((erin)) the billboard can be seen on the left -- when you're driving south on interstate 41 - just before kaukauna.