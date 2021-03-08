Your daily 30 Second Download on Travel + Leisure
(music) >>adam: the c-d-c issuing a travel warning hi im adam waltz.
Advising pregnant women and their partners not to travel to a small community just north of downtown miami.
This after a growing outbreak of zika virus in south florida.
Meantime the penny with lincolns face on it - was first released 107 years ago today.
This date is also when the motto 'in god we trust' appeared for the first time on a one-cent coin.
Ironically it costs one point seven cents