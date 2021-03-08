3 jet 24 action news is your local election headquarters.

There are less than 100 days until the presidential election.every tuesday we talk politics here on action news.

Last week the democratic national convention kicked off in philadelphia with a concerted effort toward party unity and the historic nomination of a woman ...a first by either of the major parties.following the convention, the democratic nominee has received a bump in the polls, due in no small part by the continnual missteps of her opponent ... donald trump.

3 joining me now to talk about his experience at the democratic national convention and what hillary needs to do to win in november ... is democratic super-delegate ... ian murry.ian thanks for joining us tonight and lending your prespective on the event and upcoming election.

First ... you've been to many democratic conventions (i believe 8).

Q#1 ... what's your thoughts about what happened last week in philadelphia?how was it better or different from years past?

3 recent polls have shown that in pennsylvania hillary leads by as much as 8 percentage points, but other polls have them neck- in-neck.

3 q#2 ... is the key to a hillary victory in pennsylvania winning phildelphia by a substantial ma?

3 3 pennsylvania hasn't voted for a republican for president since 1988.

However, trumps message plays very well with voters here.

Polls indicate that for pennsylvanian's ... creating jobs and stamping out terrorism are very important.

Hillary convince voters that a democratic candidate for president will be a creator of jobs and be strong in the fight against terrorism ... two areas not as strong suits for democrats.q#4 ... if hillary is seen as the status quo candidate, and the voters with the status quo.

How does hillary get around that?q#5 ... finally, rally the troops here in erie and get out the vote when most political pundits see philadelphia as the key to winning pennslyvania?

Do you think hillary will visit erie?

