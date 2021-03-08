Health Officials Continue to Test for Zika

Officials are keeping a close eye on the zika situation in florida... they say it's only a matter of time before the virus is being transmitted here.

Channel five's leslie aguilar is live in the studio with an update from the valley's blood bank.

Leslie?

Right now... united blood services is testing blood donations for zika.

Not all donations... just blood from people who have visited an area where zika is being transmitted.

That includes the south and central american countries where the virus first started to become a problem... and even mexico.

The newest locations added to the list... are two florida counties near where locally transmitted cases started to appear last week.

Florida has 14 cases of locally transmitted zika.

They all seem to have come from one neighborhood not far from miami.

Health officials across the nation are on high alert for the virus to pop up elsewhere.

Right now... local health officials aren't doing anything different.

They continue to test local mosquitoes for disease... and encourage the public to take precautions against getting mosquito bites.

Blood supply in the valley is low right now... united blood services is having to import blood from out of the area.

They hope being able to accept blood from people who have travelled to zika- transmission area like florida and mexico will help bring donations up.

Zika is an ever changing situation... count on channel five to stay on top of what our local health officials are doing about the virus.

In the studio, leslie aguilar, channel five news