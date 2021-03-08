Olympic gold medalist Bruce Baumgartner weighs in on Rio

On august 8th.

Olympic gold medalist turned edinboro university athletic director - bruce baumgartner - is anticipating the summer games in rio to go off without a hitch.

despite growing health concerns about zika and pollutants in brazil, baumgartner says the olympic athletes are taking every precaution to be safe and are looking forward to a successful performance.

Baumgartner appeared in four straight games starting in 1984 and says regardless of the travel or environmental concerns - olympic athletes who have trained for years, will press on.

"those athletes are fired up to go out there and break olympic world records and they are fired up to go out there and represent the united states and do their absolute best 7 2" baumgartner says he still serves on a national board for u-s wrestling and knows the olympic committees will have plenty of supplies